Central Wisconsin Airport to receive $16M safety and infrastructure grant

WASHINGTON (WSAW) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

A number of Wisconsin airports will receive the federal grant money, including the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. CWA is set to receive $16,067,248 to rebuild a runway and taxiway and rehabilitate another taxiway.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

The total includes over $1 billion from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $152 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants to equal a 100 percent federal share.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Other Wisconsin airports receiving the federal grants include Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay and Dane County Regional Airport in Madison. $1.7 million will also go to the State of Wisconsin block grant program for use in airports statewide.

