Bucks fall to Heat in Game 1, 115-104

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (WSAW) - The Bucks came out firing in Game 1 of their series against the Heat. Milwaukee outscored Miami 40-29, but the Heat would heat up in the next two quarters outscoring the Bucks 63-46 to take Game 1 115-104.

Khris Middleton looked like his old self. He poured 28 points in 37 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 18 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Brook Lopez was a spark plug for the starters tallying 24.

The Heat’s two headed attack of Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic was too much. The two players combined for 67 points. Butler finished with a game high 40 points. Dragic tallied 27.

Game 2 is Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

