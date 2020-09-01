Advertisement

Arcia’s pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double against Nick Turley (0-1) and scored on Arcia’s hit off Chris Stratton as the Brewers took three of four in the series.

“I was looking for something off speed,” Arcia said through a translator. “I was just trying to put the ball in play. He left one up and I was able to connect on it.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton wasn’t thrilled with the location of the pitch to Arcia.

“It wasn’t the pitch selection, it was the execution of the pitch,” he said. “When you see the execution of two-strike pitches from really good pitchers, they don’t do too much with it, and they end up getting the swing and miss or weak contact.”

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save in his first appearance since walking five of the six batters he faced while trying to close out Saturday night’s game. Hader has yet to give up a hit this season.

“I really didn’t have much concern,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Josh is going to have a bad night. That’s alright. That’s how it works. He’s a great pitcher and that’s what they do. They come back out the next time and get it done.”

Devin Williams (3-1), the fourth of five Brewers pitchers, struck out four and didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers, who also took advantage of shoddy fielding by the Pirates.

The Brewers got two runs in the second when Pittsburgh second baseman Kevin Newman bobbled Eric Sogard’s grounder with the bases loaded. Sogard was awarded a hit and an RBI, with the second run crossing on Newman’s throwing error to first.

Pittsburgh tied it in the third on Erik Gonzalez’s two-out, two-run homer off Brent Suter, who retired eight straight to start the game before walking Cole Tucker.

The Brewers took advantage of another error by Newman in the fourth that allowed struggling Omar Narvaez to score after his leadoff double.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 5-3 in the fifth on Hiura’s leadoff homer that chased starter Trevor Williams. Hiura has four home runs in 10 games against the Pirates this season and 10 in 26 career games versus Pittsburgh.

“He can spoil some really good pitches,” Williams said.

Williams gave up seven hits and five runs (three earned) in four innings.

The Pirates tied it again in the sixth on Jose Osuna’s two-run single off reliever Freddy Peralta.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Reinstated 3B Colin Moran from the seven-day concussion injured list and optioned 1B Will Craig back to their alternate training site in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Brewers: OF Avisail Garcia was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game due to ankle soreness. He pinch-hit in the eighth. ... OF/DH Ryan Braun sat out with back soreness. … Placed RHP Brandon Woodruff on the paternity list. … Sent RHP Corey Knebel (strained hamstring) to the alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin, on a rehab assignment. … Recalled RHP Trey Supak and RHP Justin Topa from the alternate training site.

DEADLINE DEAL

The Brewers traded reliever David Phelps to the Phillies for three lower-level prospects to be named later. Phelps, 33, was in his first season with Milwaukee after signing as a free agent on Jan. 30. He appeared in 12 games and had a 2.77 ERA in 13 innings. “It became very clear early on that David was an attractive player to a number of teams,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said.

BAT MAN

The Brewers tried to swing a deal for a hitter to add to the team’s offense-starved lineup right up until Monday’s 3 p.m. CDT trade deadline. “Up until probably about 2:55, I thought we were going to add a bat,” Stearns said. “I thought we were close. Sometimes it doesn’t work.”

STANDING PAT

The Pirates, in a rebuild under first-year general manager Ben Cherington, opted to stand pat at the trade deadline, save for sending veteran center fielder Jarrod Dyson to the Chicago White Sox last week for international signing money. With closer Keone Kela injured and most of Pittsburgh’s hitters struggling, the Pirates didn’t have much leverage and Cherington said the club was focused on procuring “long-term” returns.

SAY HEY TO HAYES

The future appears to be now for Pirates third base prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes. A three-time Gold Glove winner in the minors, Hayes is expected to be called up from the team’s alternate training sight in Altoona on Tuesday and could make his major league debut when Pittsburgh opens a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Hayes’ father, longtime major league third baseman Charlie Hayes, tweeted Monday that his son had made it to The Show.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Chad Kuhl (1-1, 2.52 ERA) will take the mound Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs as Pittsburgh begins a nine-game homestand. Kuhl is 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in nine career starts against the Cubs.

Brewers: Josh Lindblom (1-2, 6.31) gets the start in the opener of a two-game interleague series against the Tigers at Miller Park. Michael Fullmer (0-0, 8.79) goes for Detroit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nba

Bucks fall to Heat in Game 1, 115-104

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks came out firing in Game 1 of their series against the Heat. Milwaukee outscored Miami 40-29, but the Heat would heat up in the next two quarters outscoring the Bucks 63-46 to take Game 1 115-104.

Mlb

Brewers trade David Phelps to the Phillies

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
According to multiple reports the Brewers have traded reliever David Phelps to the Philadelphia Phillies for three prospects.

Sports

Bell, Polanco homer off Woodruff as Pirates beat Brewers 5-1

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Josh Bell has joked for years during batting practice at Miller Park about hitting the promotional vehicle parked well above the wall in right-center field.

Sports

Sogard bails out Hader, lifts Brewers with 1st walkoff HR

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting his first career walkoff home run, a two-run shot that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Saturday night.

Latest News

Sports

Bucks return to court, advance to second round with 118- 104 win over Magic

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks restarted the NBA playoffs with a 14-point win that sets up a second round date with the Miami Heat.

Sports

A homecoming of a lifetime for Merrill’s Pieper

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Merrill Basketball officially has a new man in charge, and it's someone very familiar with Blue Jay pride.

Nfl

Packers return to practice, but remain focused on social justice afterwards

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder and Reece Van Haaften
The Packers may have returned to practice Friday, but their focus remained on social justice afterwards.

News

AP Source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.

Mlb

Reds beat Brewers 6-1 as teams resume play following protest

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.

Nfl

Packers cancel practice, LaFleur explains decision

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's coach read the room after team discussions on racism, and chose to call off the workout