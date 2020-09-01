Advertisement

1 dead, 1 facing charges in Adams County crash

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another is facing charges after an accident in Adams County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle accident near 11th Ave and Fern Ave in the Township of Spingville just after midnight. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fern Ave when it crested a small hill and became airborne. The vehicle lost control, entered the ditch and struck a tree. The vehicle continued on, striking additional trees before it came to a stop and started on fire.

The passenger, 36-year old John Smerz of Grand Marsh, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 34-year old Shannon Maron, also of Grand Marsh, was taken by ambulance to an area trauma center.

The initial investigation indicated impaired driving and speed may be contributing factors in the crash. A charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle will be recommended to the Adams County District Attorney.

