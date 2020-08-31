Wood Co. Health Department reports third COVID-19 related death
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department reported its third COVID-19 related death Monday.
According to a news release, the person had underlying health conditions.
To date, 462 people in Wood County and more than 75,603 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported there have been 1,122 deaths in Wisconsin.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.