Wood Co. Health Department reports third COVID-19 related death

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department reported its third COVID-19 related death Monday.

According to a news release, the person had underlying health conditions.

To date, 462 people in Wood County and more than 75,603 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported there have been 1,122 deaths in Wisconsin.

