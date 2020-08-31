Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature took no action in a special session called by the state’s Democratic governor to pass a package of bills on policing policies.

Republicans started the session and recessed in both the Senate and Assembly in less than 30 seconds. That satisfied requirements of the law that they meet, even though almost no lawmakers were present.

It’s a tactic Republicans used in November when Gov. Tony Evers tried to force them to take action on gun control bills. The brief session came just over a week after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

In a statement released shortly after the session ended, Evers said it was “disappointing that there’s no sense of urgency from Republicans,” adding that they have had time to consider the merits of the bills.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Friday that the Legislature will work through “dozens of proposals” in the coming months. In a statement Friday, Fitzgerald explained that, in addition to the legislation backed by the Evers Administration, Senator Senator Van Wanggaard (R-21st) has a set of bills targeting police transparency and community involvement.

The Republican Senate leader added that the task force formed by his counterpart in the Assembly, Speaker Robin Vos, will likely draft even more potential proposals.

“The people of Wisconsin don’t want another task force or more delays—they want action and results, and they want it today, not tomorrow or some day months down the road,” Evers added Monday. “We don’t have time to wait.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.