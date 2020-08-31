UW, UW Health picked to help run COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison will be part of the vanguard for a latest round of COVID-19 vaccine testing.

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health were selected to participate in a study to test AstraZeneca’s new candidate for a coronavirus vaccine.

“Our entire team has been working diligently for months to bring this important clinical trial to our state, and now Wisconsinites have an opportunity to be part of solving this crisis,” chief clinical research officer at UW Health and SMPH Betsy Nugent said.

UW is one of 100 clinical sites in the U.S. that will participate in this round of tests, UW explained. They plan to enroll approximately 1,600 people to take part in the study, which is expected to last two years. Around 30,000 people will participate nationwide.

To participate, candidates need to be 18-year-old, either healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases, and have never been diagnosed with COVID-19. People interested in learning more about the study can get more information by emailing uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu, by calling their hotline at 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681, or by going online to https://www.c19vaccinestudy.com/

Those who are selected will receive either the vaccine or a placebo and will return regularly for tests to monitor their health. Those procedures include physicals, getting their blood pressure and heart rate checked, blood tests, and COVID-19 testing.

UW says results published in The Lancet from the previous two phases of the trial showed the AstraZeneca vaccine delivered a strong immune response in all participants.

Dr. William Hartman, assistant professor of anesthesiology at SMPH, will be leading UW’s effort in the study.

