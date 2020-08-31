Rhinelander School District encourages community to ‘Get Out and Walk’

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Residents of Rhinelander are encouraged to get outside and walk while being safe and distancing from others. The “Get Out and Walk” 100-mile walking challenge is a program started by the School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program.

Participants are encouraged to walk a total of 100 miles between Sept. 14 and Nov. 1, while logging their miles on a log sheet. It costs $10. to participate, and everyone who completes the challenge will receive a t-shirt, and is eligible for a random drawing for Chamber Bucks.

Organizers would like the public to register by Sept. 13 here: https://www.rhinelander.k12.wi.us/community/communityeducation.cfm.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.