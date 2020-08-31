REPORT: Brewers trade David Phelps to the Phillies
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to multiple reports the Brewers have traded reliever David Phelps to the Philadelphia Phillies for three prospects.
According to The Athletic, the Brewers will get multiple low-level pitchers, all players to be named later.
Phelps pitched in 12 games for the Brewers. He was a solid option out of the pen with a 2.77 ERA, 20 strikeouts and only seven hits given up in 13 innings pitched.
