REPORT: Brewers trade David Phelps to the Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher David Phelps throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to multiple reports the Brewers have traded reliever David Phelps to the Philadelphia Phillies for three prospects.

According to The Athletic, the Brewers will get multiple low-level pitchers, all players to be named later.

Phelps pitched in 12 games for the Brewers. He was a solid option out of the pen with a 2.77 ERA, 20 strikeouts and only seven hits given up in 13 innings pitched.

