REPORT: Brewers trade David Phelps to the Phillies

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to multiple reports the Brewers have traded reliever David Phelps to the Philadelphia Phillies for three prospects.

Phelps to Phillies. Brewers get 3 prospects back. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

According to The Athletic, the Brewers will get multiple low-level pitchers, all players to be named later.

Phillies will trade multiple low-level pitchers to Milwaukee, all PTBNL. Could be two or three, according to sources.



Phelps is a Girardi favorite. He has a $4.5 MM club option for 2021. https://t.co/7c3MQyNFac — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 31, 2020

Phelps pitched in 12 games for the Brewers. He was a solid option out of the pen with a 2.77 ERA, 20 strikeouts and only seven hits given up in 13 innings pitched.

