NTC returns to in-person classes, implements COVID-19 guidelines

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The fall semester of Northcentral Technical College began on Monday for in-person classes, and it looks quite a bit different.

Before you even enter the building, you have to pass a temperature check, put hand sanitizer on, and a mask has to be worn. All with staff making sure the protocols are followed.

“Really we want to make sure we are keeping our staff and students safe,” Dr. Jeannie Warden, NTC Executive Vice President, said.

And that is just the beginning of a list of precautions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

“We’ve spent a lot of time this summer going through each classroom and lab area to make sure that we have a capacity,” Warden said.

Outside each classroom, a capacity limit is posted to limit the number of people in a room. They have also removed chairs or blocked them off to be sure it’s not possible to sit too close together. There are also guidelines for the instructor.

“Faculty, when they are lecturing, will lecture behind a Plexiglas. And then we’ve installed audio lifts, so the instructor’s voice can project,” Warden explained.

“It’s quite a change for people. Because you cannot go, there’s a distance you have to stand apart from people, there’s Plexiglass at the counters,” Brendan Raboin, a student at NTC, said.

In-person classes aren’t the only option for students. They can choose between an all online course load, both in-person and online, and fully in person. An online option is something NTC is used to.

“We’ve been doing it for years, but this gave us an opportunity to do it even more.,” Warden explained.

But those at NTC say even with the changes, it feels good

“It feels just really nice to have social interaction with other students,” Raboin said.

“I mean, the whole reason we’re here is for students and when they’re back on campus, it’s good to get back to normalcy,” Warden said.

They say that if a COVID-19 positive test pops up, they are prepared to follow the local health officials guidelines for the next steps.

