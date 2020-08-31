Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Dane County Sheriff Deputy who contracted COVID-19

(WILX)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #87 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, August 31, in honor of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell.

Treadwell, a deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, passed away August 22 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

“This virus continues to devastate families and communities across our state,” the governor said in a press release. “This is a reminder to all of us the danger our first responders, healthcare professionals, and others are in as they serve their communities during a global pandemic.”

The Governor went on to speak about Treadwell saying “Deputy Treadwell had a selfless dedication to his community and the people he served in Dane County for over 25 years. ON behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we honor his memory and share our deepest condolences with Deputy Treadwell’s family, friends and community.”

