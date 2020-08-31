Advertisement

Fiserv Forum, Miller Park to serve as early voting centers

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The home arena of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers will serve as early voting sites for the 2020 general election.

Milwaukee city officials announced Monday that Fiserv Forum, the home of the Bucks, would be used for in-person early voting from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. Miller Park will have drive-through early voting, though the dates of that operation haven’t been announced.

The additional locations will help the city account for an anticipated increase in voting turnout and the ongoing protocols requiring that in-person voting locations comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

This announcement comes after games involving the Bucks and Brewers were postponed last week following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. An attorney for the family has said that Blake is paralyzed.

The Bucks opted against playing Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, and all three NBA playoff games that day ended up getting postponed. Later that night, the Brewers chose not to play that night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Both games were made up at later dates.

The NFL’s Green Bay Packers opted against practicing Thursday and discussed social justice issues that day instead. Packers CEO Mark Murphy said Saturday in a video posted on the team’s website that Packers would be making the Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field a polling station.

