First Alert Weather: Rainy Monday, great week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today we are expecting plenty of rain showers, especially in the morning and early afternoon hours.

It will feel like a Monday outside today with cooler temperatures and plenty of rain showers. The morning will feature most of the shower action with a small chance for a few rumbles of thunder to mix in. Most areas will not see thunderstorm activity today. There is also no threat for severe weather, as these should be on the weaker side of things overall.

By this afternoon, we taper off most of the showers, but a few may still linger through the early afternoon hours. At this same time, we may see some sunshine mixing in here and there.

Once we clear out the showers, we are generally looking good for much of the rest of the week ahead. There are minimal rain chances for the rest of the week as temperatures look to remain in the upper 60s and low 70s for much of the rest of this week.

The next rain chance looks to hold off until Sunday morning, but that could still change.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.