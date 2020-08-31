Body found in Wisconsin River in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A body has been found in the Wisconsin River in Wausau.

According to a press release from the Wausau Police Department, crews were called to the Wausau Hydro Dam on S. 1st Ave for the report of a body in the water. Detectives are currently on scene and efforts are underway to recover the body from the water.

No further information is being released at this time. Police asked the public to avoid this area while investigators continue with recovery efforts.

