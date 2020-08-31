Advertisement

Body found in Wisconsin River in Wausau

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A body has been found in the Wisconsin River in Wausau.

According to a press release from the Wausau Police Department, crews were called to the Wausau Hydro Dam on S. 1st Ave for the report of a body in the water. Detectives are currently on scene and efforts are underway to recover the body from the water.

No further information is being released at this time. Police asked the public to avoid this area while investigators continue with recovery efforts.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Wood Co. Health Department reports third COVID-19 related death

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wood County Health Department reported its third COVID-19 related death Monday.

News

Fiserv Forum, Miller Park to serve as early voting centers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The home arena of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers will serve as early voting sites for the 2020 general election

Local

Rhinelander School District encourages community to ‘Get Out and Walk’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Residents of Rhinelander are encouraged to get outside and walk while being safe and distancing from others.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans who control the Legislature say they don’t intend to take any immediate action on the bills Monday.

News

UW, UW Health picked to help run COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health were selected to participate in a study to test AstraZeneca’s new candidate for a coronavirus vaccine.

News

UPDATE: Wausau, Everest substitute teacher charged with sexual crime with underage person

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A former substitute teacher in the Wausau and DC Everest School Districts has been arrested for a sexual crime involving an underage person.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, August 31, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, August 31, 2020.

News

Driver Identified In Fatal Crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
News

Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Monday

Updated: 18 hours ago
