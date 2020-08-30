Advertisement

Sogard bails out Hader, lifts Brewers with 1st walkoff HR

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting his first career walkoff home run, a two-run shot that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Saturday night.

After Hader walked five of six batters in the top of the ninth to blow a one-run lead, Sogard connected off Richard Rodriguez (0-2) with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Jace Peterson was on first following a leadoff walk.

“Crazy back and forth. Something you probably won’t see again out of Hader, kind of a fluke thing,” Sogard said. “Happy to be able to pick him up, since he picks us up so many extra times.

“I’m never up there trying to hit home runs. I obviously put a good swing on it, put a barrel on it, obviously right launch angle and what-not, it’s going to go.”

Milwaukee was leading 5-4 when Hader took the mound in the ninth. He walked Erik Gonazalez, struck out Cole Tucker, and then issued free passes to Kevin Newman, Josh Bell, Jacob Stallings and Adam Frazier. His final nine pitches missed the strike zone, and he was replaced by Devin Williams (2-1), who promptly got out of the inning.

Entering Saturday, the left-handed Hader was 7-for-7 in save opportunities and had not allowed a run or a hit all season.

“I wasn’t missing too, too bad on many, but obviously you start struggling, you start throwing balls, you slow yourself down and you also slow the umpire down,” Hader said. “The game just slows down. Realistically, it speeds up, but you get into that turtle speed when things just aren’t clicking right.”

With Pittsburgh leading 4-3 in the eighth, Pirates left-hander Nik Turley gave up a leadoff double to Christian Yelich and hit Keston Hiura with a pitch before facing three consecutive pinch-hitters. Turley retired Jedd Gyorko, who had homered twice in the Brewers’ 9-1 drubbing of Pittsburgh on Friday, and Ryan Braun, who homered once on Friday.

Avisail Garcia’s ground ball stayed just inside third base and went to the wall, scoring Yelich and Hiura.

“That was an interesting three half-innings to close the game,” Stallings said. “It stinks.”

Yelich hit a 460-foot home run and Orlando Arcia also connected for Milwaukee. Bell homered for Pittsburgh, his first since Aug. 5. All three were solo shots.

Pirates rookie JT Brubaker made his fourth career start and turned in his longest outing. He struck out six over five innings, giving up two runs and three hits.

Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bucks return to court, advance to second round with 118- 104 win over Magic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Bucks restarted the NBA playoffs with a 14-point win that sets up a second round date with the Miami Heat.

Sports

A homecoming of a lifetime for Merrill’s Pieper

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Merrill Basketball officially has a new man in charge, and it's someone very familiar with Blue Jay pride.

Nfl

Packers return to practice, but remain focused on social justice afterwards

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder and Reece Van Haaften
The Packers may have returned to practice Friday, but their focus remained on social justice afterwards.

News

AP Source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.

Latest News

Mlb

Reds beat Brewers 6-1 as teams resume play following protest

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.

Nfl

Packers cancel practice, LaFleur explains decision

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's coach read the room after team discussions on racism, and chose to call off the workout

News

Stevens Point to suspend athletics and extracurricular activities

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Stevens Point Area Public School District will be suspending all fall athletics and extracurricular activities. The suspension will move fall athletics to the alternate fall season created by WIAA, with most sports beginning in late February - early March. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Nba

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT
Players met on Thursday to discuss the future of games in the bubble

Sports

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice in solidarity with Kenosha protests

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Breaking

Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.