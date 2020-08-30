Advertisement

Rome police still searching for Silver Alert subject Dale Larson

Dale Larson was last seen Friday afternoon near his home in Nekoosa.
Dale Larson was last seen Friday afternoon near his home in Nekoosa.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - At this time, Chief of Police Jason Lauby with the Rome Police Department says that civilian search teams are not being requested, but the department is asking homeowners to check their property and unlocked buildings and vehicles for any sign of Dale Larson.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Larson, who was last seen in the 1400 Block of Rapids Trail in Nekoosa on his Silver Trek bike between 3 and 4 p.m. on August 28. Larson is a white man weighing around 170 pounds and is 5′10″ with silver hair and a mustache.

Officials say the 65-year-old Larson suffers from dementia and is insulin dependent.

He was last seen wearing black biking shorts, a bright yellow shirt and tennis shoes.

Police say he is capable of biking long distances.

Anyone with information on Larson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Town of Rome Police Department at 608-339-3304.

