President Trump to visit Kenosha, meet with law enforcement on Tuesday

KENOSHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The White House announced Saturday that President Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, reportedly to meet with law enforcement and assess the damage done from recent protests.

It is unknown if the President will meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the man shot 7-times by Kenosha Police on August 23.

An article by CNN reports that White House spokesman Judd Deere said the schedule isn’t fully ironed out.

