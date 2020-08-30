Advertisement

President Trump to visit Kenosha, meet with law enforcement on Tuesday

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The White House announced Saturday that President Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, reportedly to meet with law enforcement and assess the damage done from recent protests.

It is unknown if the President will meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the man shot 7-times by Kenosha Police on August 23.

An article by CNN reports that White House spokesman Judd Deere said the schedule isn’t fully ironed out.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Pleasant Sunday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine with some clouds this weekend, cool at night.

State

819 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday by DHS

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Out of 8,752 tests, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported 819 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 74,800.

News

Central Wisconsin Fair lovers get taste of a normal fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
When the Central Wisconsin State Fair was cancelled because of COVID-19, the fair board got to work to try to give people a slice of the fair they love and help loyal vendors weather a difficult year.

News

Covid Update 8/29/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
Covid Update 8/29/20

Latest News

News

Police Issue Silver Alert

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police Issue Silver Alert

News

Getting A Taste of The Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
Getting A Taste of The Fair

News

People Float The River For Charity

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

BLM Protest Downtown

Updated: 3 hours ago
BLM Protest Downtown

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Protesters gather in Wausau to march for Black Lives Matter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Around 100 protesters gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Wausau Saturday afternoon.