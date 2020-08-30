Advertisement

One killed in Waushara County crash

(AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 50-year-old Michigan man is dead after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer in Waushara County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:51 p.m. at STH 21 west of 4th Avenue near Coloma.

A press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says the man, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan eastbound on STH 21, colliding with a Volvo semi-tractor trailer traveling westbound.

The 50-year-old driver of the Dodge Caravan was flown from the scene and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 66-year old man driving the semi and the 74-year-old female passenger, both from Wausau, were not injured in the crash.

Names have not been released at this time.

Alcohol use does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Pleasant Sunday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine with some clouds this weekend, cool at night.

News

Central Wisconsin Fair lovers get taste of a normal fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
When the Central Wisconsin State Fair was cancelled because of COVID-19, the fair board got to work to try to give people a slice of the fair they love and help loyal vendors weather a difficult year.

News

Covid Update 8/29/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
Covid Update 8/29/20

News

Police Issue Silver Alert

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police Issue Silver Alert

Latest News

News

Getting A Taste of The Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
Getting A Taste of The Fair

News

People Float The River For Charity

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

BLM Protest Downtown

Updated: 3 hours ago
BLM Protest Downtown

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Protesters gather in Wausau to march for Black Lives Matter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Around 100 protesters gathered for a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Wausau Saturday afternoon.

News

Wausau floats on the river for charity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The sun was shining down at the Ironbull’s ’Float the River for Charity’ event on Saturday, and people took to the waters.