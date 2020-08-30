One killed in Waushara County crash

COLOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 50-year-old Michigan man is dead after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer in Waushara County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:51 p.m. at STH 21 west of 4th Avenue near Coloma.

A press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says the man, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan eastbound on STH 21, colliding with a Volvo semi-tractor trailer traveling westbound.

The 50-year-old driver of the Dodge Caravan was flown from the scene and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 66-year old man driving the semi and the 74-year-old female passenger, both from Wausau, were not injured in the crash.

Names have not been released at this time.

Alcohol use does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

