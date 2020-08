NECEDAH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 59-year-old Raymond Francis Schultz has been found dead.

Schultz had been missing since Thursday, where he was last seen at his home in Necedah, officials saying he left on foot without his cell phone or medications.

No other information has been released at this time.

