History Chats to offer lunchtime slice of Marathon County’s past

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to cure some work-from-home boredom, the Marathon County Historical Society is offering lunchtime history chats. They’re streaming online once a week this fall.

The Marathon County Historical Society is hoping to spice up your lunch break with some history from your own backyard. They’re starting with a timely topic: the history of schools in the county.

“Sometimes just having a chat about something local is a nice easy way that everybody can kind of identify with,” said archivist Ben Clark.

They’ll be 10 to 15-minute digestible snippets of history from their collection, including some of the historical society’s extensive archive of photos and maps of early schools.

“Rather than, let me tell you about the entire history of something, let’s just, hey, just talk about this school and its history,” he said. “You know that you can tune in every week and there will be something interesting that kind of sparks some interesting discussions.”

It’s a version of the hour-long history talks they halted during the pandemic.

“What if we had a more informal sort of lunchtime chat sort of thing, where you can tune in and have a short form discussion about a specific topic. It’s the kind of format where you can kind of go, you don’t have to disrupt everybody by standing up and walking out,” he said. “Hopefully that allows for people to engage with it and learn something.”

The building remains closed, so they’re looking forward to engaging with the public again.

“So much of our goal is not just to be a repository for history, but to share that history. It feels weird, it feels strange not to be able to do that,” he said.

The first history talk is on September 10th at 12:30 pm, given by librarian Gary Gisselman. You can stream it on their Facebook or YouTube page. There will be a moderator to take audience questions.

