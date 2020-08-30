Advertisement

Gov. Tony Evers writes letter to President Trump asking him to reconsider visit

(Gov. Tony Evers via YouTube)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers has written a letter asking President Donald Trump to reconsider his visit to Kenosha, scheduled for Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and assess the damage from protests over the past week following Jacob Blake’s shooting.

In the letter the Governor says in part “Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant.”

The letter goes on to say, “It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know are hurting, mourning, and trying to cope with trauma. Now is not the time for divisiveness. Now is not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to more anguish.”

The Governor also suggested that the President’s visit would hinder recovery efforts, saying “I am likewise concerned that an in-person visit from you will require a massive re-direction of these resources to support your visit at a time when it is critical that we continue to remain focused on keeping the people of Kenosha safe and supporting the community’s response.”

During an interview on CNN’s Inside Politics on Sunday, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said it would be better if President Donald Trump canceled his visit to Kenosha.

“You look at the incendiary remarks that the President has made,” Lt. Gov. Barnes said. “They centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what is going on in Kenosha. So, I don’t know how, given any of the previous statements that the President made, that he intends to come here to be helpful. And we absolutely don’t need that right now.”

Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, Wisconsin Senator and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson condemned the deadly violence taking place in Kenosha, saying in part “I don’t want to see anybody lose their life. I don’t want to see the violence continue. I don’t want to see businesses burned down. I don’t want to see economic destruction. I condemn it all.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Historical Society Offers Lunch Chats

Updated: 1 hour ago
Historical Society Offers Lunch Chats

News

Covid Update 8/30/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Covid Update 8/30/20

News

Barnes and Johnson on Kenosha

Updated: 1 hour ago
Barnes and Johnson on Kenosha

News

Body of Missing Man Found

Updated: 1 hour ago
Body of Missing Man Found

Latest News

News

Parents On College Uncertainty

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents On College Uncertainty

News

Search Continues For Missing Man

Updated: 1 hour ago
Search Continues For Missing Man

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Wet weather returns on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Showers along with a chance of a storm on Monday.

News

College parents discuss uncertain fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
College students have returned to campus- but the stress of COVID- 19 shutting them down again is still prevalent. It’s even more stressful for the parents- especially those with multiple children in school.

News

History Chats to offer lunchtime slice of Marathon County’s past

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
If you’re looking to cure some work-from-home boredom, the Marathon County Historical Society is offering lunchtime history chats.