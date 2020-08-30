Gov. Tony Evers writes letter to President Trump asking him to reconsider visit

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers has written a letter asking President Donald Trump to reconsider his visit to Kenosha, scheduled for Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and assess the damage from protests over the past week following Jacob Blake’s shooting.

In the letter the Governor says in part “Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant.”

The letter goes on to say, “It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know are hurting, mourning, and trying to cope with trauma. Now is not the time for divisiveness. Now is not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to more anguish.”

The Governor also suggested that the President’s visit would hinder recovery efforts, saying “I am likewise concerned that an in-person visit from you will require a massive re-direction of these resources to support your visit at a time when it is critical that we continue to remain focused on keeping the people of Kenosha safe and supporting the community’s response.”

During an interview on CNN’s Inside Politics on Sunday, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said it would be better if President Donald Trump canceled his visit to Kenosha.

“You look at the incendiary remarks that the President has made,” Lt. Gov. Barnes said. “They centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what is going on in Kenosha. So, I don’t know how, given any of the previous statements that the President made, that he intends to come here to be helpful. And we absolutely don’t need that right now.”

Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, Wisconsin Senator and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson condemned the deadly violence taking place in Kenosha, saying in part “I don’t want to see anybody lose their life. I don’t want to see the violence continue. I don’t want to see businesses burned down. I don’t want to see economic destruction. I condemn it all.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.