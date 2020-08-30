Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Sunny Sunday, showers return tomorrow

A pleasant end to the weekend. The umbrella will be needed on Monday.
Lots of sunshine with a comfortably warm afternoon.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are wrapping up the last Sunday of August on a bright note across North Central Wisconsin. A good deal of sunshine and comfortably warm this afternoon as highs make it into the low to mid 70s.

Mostly sunny and pleasant to end the weekend.
Clear this evening then increasing clouds overnight. A chance of showers toward daybreak in the western parts of the area. Lows in the low to mid 50s. A weak cold front will be shifting across the area on Monday, providing considerable cloudiness and times of showers, with perhaps an isolated storm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A weak cold front will bring showers and perhaps an isolated storm Monday.
Rain showers Monday could lead to a quarter to less than a half inch of rainfall.
Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of showers or a storm in the southern half of the area. Highs in the upper 60s. A fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday with afternoon readings rebounding into the mid 70s. Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm. High in the low to mid 70s. Friday some sunshine with highs in the low 70s. The start of the Labor Day holiday weekend has a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a chance of showers. High in the mid to upper 70s. Morning showers or a storm possible on Sunday, then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

