DHS reports 537 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported 537 new positive cases of COVID-19 along with 4,562 negative cases, bringing the percent positive of those tested Sunday up to 10.5%, the seven-day average now at 8.3%.

3 new deaths were reported Sunday, that number now at 1,122. That is 1.5% of the 75,337 total confirmed cases in Wisconsin.

66,699 cases (88.6%) are listed as recovered while 7,498 (10%) are listed currently as active throughout the state of Wisconsin.

