DHS reports 537 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for August 30, 2020.
Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for August 30, 2020.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported 537 new positive cases of COVID-19 along with 4,562 negative cases, bringing the percent positive of those tested Sunday up to 10.5%, the seven-day average now at 8.3%.

3 new deaths were reported Sunday, that number now at 1,122. That is 1.5% of the 75,337 total confirmed cases in Wisconsin.

66,699 cases (88.6%) are listed as recovered while 7,498 (10%) are listed currently as active throughout the state of Wisconsin.

