College parents discuss uncertain fall semester

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - College students have returned to campus- but the stress of COVID- 19 shutting them down again is still prevalent. It’s even more stressful for the parents- especially those with multiple children in school.

“Information changed about what expectations were going to be or protocols were going to be or what they weren’t, it made us kind of uneasy,” said Vicki Mulvey, who has three children in college, said. Mulvey has two children attending the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and one in graduate school at Marquette University.

That uncertainty is still felt. But the decision to return to school wasn’t easy. College students had to have the discussion of an alternative plan in case the fall semester wasn’t in-person, or it was unsafe.

During the process, these parents faced the unknown of what the semester would look like.

“For us as parents, it was kind of stressful to know what they needed and what to help them for. But for them, they kept saying we really don’t know what to expect because it does change,” Mulvey explained.

“I tried to be calm about the whole thing because I’m sure they had a lot of stressors internally,” Michelle Ayers, who has two children in college, said.

Ayers’ daughter, a freshman at UWSP, has an underlying condition that puts her in a higher risk category. That creates a more cautious approach from the family. Her son is a junior at the University of Wisconsin Platteville.

“That’s a whole other factor that layers on,” Ayers said.

Now that they are back in school, the unknown has becoming a little clearer. But there’s still uncertainty about what the future holds.

“It’s a double edge sword. Like we want them to go and experience the great things that a university has to offer. But at the same time we’re worried about their health,” Mulvey said.

“You just have to trust them. And trust that they’re going to do the right thing. As your kid, that they’re going to wear their masks. They’re going to wash their hands,” Ayers explained.

And they still worry that the semester may not finish in-person.

“I hope they make it to Thanksgiving, I hope they do. But if they have to come home sooner, than that’s going to be our reality,” Mulvey said.

