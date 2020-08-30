819 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday by DHS

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Out of 8,752 tests, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported 819 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 74,800.

1,239,540 people have been tested in Wisconsin, with 1,164,740 negative tests having been recorded throughout the pandemic, 7,933 on Saturday.

The percent positive of those tested Saturday was 9.4%.

7,588 cases (10.1%) are listed as active while 66,075 (88.4%) have been listed as recovered.

6 new deaths were reported Saturday.

There have now been 1,119 people that have died due to complications with COVID-19.

