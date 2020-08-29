Wausau floats on the river for charity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The sun was shining down at the Ironbull’s ’Float the River for Charity’ event on Saturday, and people took to the waters.

“It’s just a fun way to enjoy outdoor recreation with the river right in downtown Wausau,” Andrea Larson, the Executive Director for Ironbull, said.

It was 70 degrees, which gave participants plenty of sun to cool off.

“We couldn’t have a more beautiful day,” Larson added.

Float the River allowed people to float on the tube or canoe down a stretch of the Wisconsin River between Gilmore Park and Wausau on Water. It’s something that they say is appealing to what the community wants.

“It’s this idea of using the riverfront- not just for biking and walking but for floats and kayaking,” Bill Bertram, the Director of Marketing and one of the founders of Ironbull, said.

Bertram came up with the idea after seeing a similar event in Eau Claire. He knew he could bring it here.

“I saw that idea. We wanted to give something back to the community from Iron Bull to the charities,” Bertram explained.

Those charities they are benefiting are the Woodson YMCA and the Wausau and Marathon County Parks Foundation. All the proceeds made Saturday will go there.

“So many families are in need and hurting and this is a very giving community here in Wausau to help their fellow citizens,” Bertram said.

That community showed up in numbers.

“Great day. Sun shining. Great thing to do with friends,” Karla Kieffer, and attendee, said.

“Beautiful day. Fun event. And just a great place to hang out with good friends,” Kieffer’s friend Sissel Schroeder added.

This was the first public, in-person event Ironbull has had this year- and they say it’s refreshing.

“A lot of people are just excited that something is going on. I think people are starving and hungry for something to do,” Larson said.

While this is the first time they have done this event, they are already planning to do it next year.

