Protesters gather in Wausau to march for Black Lives Matter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Around 100 protesters gathered to march for a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Wausau Saturday afternoon.

The event began at the 400 block with speeches from the organizers, then a march followed. The march went up Scott Street and across the bridge, then back down the Slough Bridge and across Forest Avenue before returning the 400 block.

The protest came together in a hurry, with the idea only coming on Wednesday.

“We decided enough was enough. Nobody was doing anything really here, so we said we have to do it ourselves,” Donovan Rose, one of the organizers, said.

They felt that even though Wausau may be a smaller community, every community has to come together for change.

“It starts with the smaller towns and then go into the bigger towns. If we start small, it’s going to go bigger,” Rose explained.

For one of the three organizers, Cassy Frisch, it hits home.

“Me being a mom of colored children, and my fiance is a colored man. I felt it was my need and I should be out here to help,” Prisch explained.

Family is what drove Prisch to help organize the protest. It’s also what motivates Joseph Freeman to continue fighting.

“I have three daughters and a son,” Freeman explained. “I’m trying to teach, especially my little girls, that you have to stand up. You have to be heard.”

He says that even though Wausau is a small community, that doesn’t mean the issues aren’t here as well.

“The problems that we have that they show on TV every day, it happens everywhere,” Freeman said.

Mayor Rosenberg posted on Facebook a statement of support for the protest, but also a call for peaceful protest. She offered full police support to the march.

Wausau, I know many of you are on edge. I know the violence you’ve watched in our state and our country over the last... Posted by Mayor Katie Rosenberg on Saturday, August 29, 2020

The protest remained peaceful throughout the afternoon.

