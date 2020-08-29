Police issue Silver Alert for man missing in Nekoosa

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Police are looking for a man missing from Adams County since 4:00 pm Friday.

Dale Mark Larson is a 65-year-old white man weighing 190 pounds. He said he was going for a bike ride around 4:00 pm and did not return home. He has dementia and is insulin-dependenet. Police say he is a very experienced biker who can ride long distances.

He was last seen at the 1400 block of Rapids Trail wearing black biking shorts, a bright yellow shirt and tennis shoes. He has silver hair with a beard and a mustache.

Contact the Town of Rome Police Department at 608-339-3304.

