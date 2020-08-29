First Alert Weather: Pleasant weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A mix of sun and clouds in the north for the rest of the day, while a good amount of sunshine in Central Wisconsin for the late afternoon into the early evening. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s north, while in the mid 70s central and south.

A moonlit sky tonight and cool. Lows ranging from the mid to upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in the rest of the region.

A good deal of sunshine on Sunday. (WSAW)

More sunshine than clouds on Sunday, not as breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Increasing clouds Sunday night as a cold front rolls toward the Badger State. There is a chance of showers toward morning in the western parts of the area. Monday starts off with clouds and the risk of showers, perhaps an isolated storm for the morning, then clouds give way to some sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.

Considerable cloudiness on Tuesday as another front moves in our direction. The possibility of showers and storms increases for the afternoon into the evening hours. Highs near 70. Partly cloudy on Wednesday and warmer with daytime readings rising into the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm. High in the mid 70s. Cooler Friday with some sun. Highs in the upper 60s. A mix of sun and clouds next Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day, followed by a bit of a cool down. (WSAW)

