Central Wisconsin Fair lovers get taste of a normal fair

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Central Wisconsin State Fair was cancelled because of COVID-19, the fair board got to work to try to give people a slice of the fair they love and help loyal vendors weather a difficult year.

Vendors like Geno’s Bakeshoppe say this summer has been especially difficult for them when some events are going on as planned and some are being cancelled.

“That’s frustrating because you don’t know if you should order product or not, and a lot of times you need to order weeks in advance for some of these,” said Gene Storch, owner of Geno’s.

But this event and another one he’s selling food at this month have picked up the pace of business and allowed him to reach his hungry audience.

“We have a great following. Marshfield is just phenomenal for that. The elephant ears, I can’t even keep up, believe it or not. Last night was just a line, actually all day,” he said.

That’s why the fair board worked to create a socially distanced event that encouraged masks while still allowing people to enjoy their fair favorites.

“The community wants to get their fair food fix,” said Dale Christiansen, executive director of the fair.

Dozens of food vendors usually line the area, but Christiansen says some chose not to come this weekend.

“Our vendors have been hit real hard this year. A lot of vendors are usually with us we invited out and a lot of them haven’t moved their food stands all year, and said, ’I would lose more if I pulled it out now and used it for one event,’” he said.

For other vendors, it’s a chance to make up some lost income.

“The fair industry throughout Wisconsin has been devastated with the pandemic. We’ve all been closed down. We’re looking at ways to try to generate a little revenue to keep our doors open and to give back to the community something that they are lacking,” he said. “We’re trying to help out the community, the vendors, ourselves, all in the boat together.”

Storch says he’s seen people being cautious as to not spread COVID-19, and believes they’ll be able to have a good fair next summer.

“They’re doing the right thing. They’re wearing the masks, they’re keeping the distance at my concession stand,” he said.

They usually bring in national and local music acts for the fair, and they’re able to have some of those same musicians next year. Because the fair board cancelled, they were able to roll over many entertainment contracts to next year, which they say will make planning much easier.

Taste of the fair at Marshfield Fairgrounds Park runs until 8:00 pm Saturday and again Sunday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.