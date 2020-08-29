Advertisement

Bucks return to court, advance to second round with 118- 104 win over Magic

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, (WSAW) -Three days after their protest that turned the sports’ world on its head and led to the NBA playoffs being put on pause, the Bucks put the finishing touches on their first round matchup with the Orlando Magic. Milwaukee clinched the series with a 118-104 game 5 victory, their fourth straight win after falling in game 1. The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the second round.

Defending MVP and newly minted Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 28 points and 17 rebounds in just 28 minutes. Five other Bucks scored in double figures, including Khris Middleton with 21.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

A homecoming of a lifetime for Merrill’s Pieper

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Merrill Basketball officially has a new man in charge, and it's someone very familiar with Blue Jay pride.

Nfl

Packers return to practice, but remain focused on social justice afterwards

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder and Reece Van Haaften
The Packers may have returned to practice Friday, but their focus remained on social justice afterwards.

News

AP Source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.

Mlb

Reds beat Brewers 6-1 as teams resume play following protest

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers cancel practice, LaFleur explains decision

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's coach read the room after team discussions on racism, and chose to call off the workout

News

Stevens Point to suspend athletics and extracurricular activities

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Stevens Point Area Public School District will be suspending all fall athletics and extracurricular activities. The suspension will move fall athletics to the alternate fall season created by WIAA, with most sports beginning in late February - early March. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Nba

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT
Players met on Thursday to discuss the future of games in the bubble

Sports

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice in solidarity with Kenosha protests

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Breaking

Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.

Nba

Bucks boycott Game 5 vs. Orlando

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The buzzer sounded for the start of Game 5 between the Bucks and Magic, but neither team was on the court.