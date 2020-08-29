Bucks return to court, advance to second round with 118- 104 win over Magic

ORLANDO, (WSAW) -Three days after their protest that turned the sports’ world on its head and led to the NBA playoffs being put on pause, the Bucks put the finishing touches on their first round matchup with the Orlando Magic. Milwaukee clinched the series with a 118-104 game 5 victory, their fourth straight win after falling in game 1. The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the second round.

Defending MVP and newly minted Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 28 points and 17 rebounds in just 28 minutes. Five other Bucks scored in double figures, including Khris Middleton with 21.

