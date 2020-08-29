Advertisement

A homecoming of a lifetime for Merrill’s Pieper

By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Merrill, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a surprise when former Merrill boys basketball head coach Jake Schalow stepped down after a 17-6 season that saw the Blue Jays go to a regional final.

Luckily, they didn’t have to look far to find his replacement.

“I’ve been a Blue Jay my whole life, and it’s good to be home.”

Troy Pieper never thought last season would be his only one at Wausau East.

Then again, he didn’t think home would come calling so soon. Pieper is the new head coach at his alma mater.

“I loved (Wausa) East,” says Pieper. “The one year I was there the parents, everyone accepted me so much, and I feel like we had something kind of going a little bit. So, it was mixed feelings, I didn’t know what to do even. But at the end of the day, family and hometown just wins.”

Pieper is a 1998 Merrill graduate, a three-year all-conference player for the Blue Jays, a former assistant coach, and a one-time interim head coach.

Now, take that interim tag away.

“Oh, it’s exciting,” Pieper says. “I grew up here, played here, coached here. Know the kids, know the families, know the parents already.”

As for what does being a Blue Jay means to Pieper?

“Everything.”

“It’s just what I’ve been my entire life,” says Pieper. “I’ve coached here, I grew up here, my kids live here and go to school here.”

The Blue Jays won 70% of their games the last four years, with multiple alums playing college ball, Pieper wants to parlay that success into the foundation of a powerhouse program.

“Bringing those players back from college in the summer to run camps so they’re present still, I think will be huge,” says Pieper.

“I plan on doing that. I think that will be cool for the youth kids to see those guys come back and be like ‘oh, I can do this too.’”

Merrill will be Pieper’s third job in the last three years, after spending last season at East, and the year before at Northland Pines.

This stay will likely be a bit longer.

“Yeah I don’t see myself ever leaving,” says Pieper. “They’ll have to tell me when it’s time to go.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers return to practice, but remain focused on social justice afterwards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder and Reece Van Haaften
The Packers may have returned to practice Friday, but their focus remained on social justice afterwards.

News

AP Source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.

Mlb

Reds beat Brewers 6-1 as teams resume play following protest

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.

Nfl

Packers cancel practice, LaFleur explains decision

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay's coach read the room after team discussions on racism, and chose to call off the workout

Latest News

News

Stevens Point to suspend athletics and extracurricular activities

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Stevens Point Area Public School District will be suspending all fall athletics and extracurricular activities. The suspension will move fall athletics to the alternate fall season created by WIAA, with most sports beginning in late February - early March. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Nba

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT
Players met on Thursday to discuss the future of games in the bubble

Sports

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice in solidarity with Kenosha protests

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Breaking

Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.

Nba

Bucks boycott Game 5 vs. Orlando

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The buzzer sounded for the start of Game 5 between the Bucks and Magic, but neither team was on the court.

Mlb

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Tuesday night.