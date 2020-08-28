Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate to hold special session on police reform

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate will hold a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers to address a package of police reform measures in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The chamber will not debate anything immediately. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Friday that the Legislature will work through “dozens of proposals” in the coming months.

Lawmakers are required to at least begin special sessions called by the governor, but they are not required to take action.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Lutheran College decides against VP Pence as commencement speaker

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The liberal arts college located in Milwaukee released a statement saying the “escalating events in Kenosha” led them to choose a different speaker for the ceremony.

News

100 days in office: Rep. Tom Tiffany’s record in the 7th Congressional District

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:37 AM CDT
|
By Naomi Kowles
Wednesday marked 100 days in office for freshman Congressman Tom Tiffany, elected in May’s special election in Wisconsin’s sprawling 7th Congressional District after nearly-ten year incumbent Rep. Sean Duffy resigned last fall.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

News

Former Gov. Scott Walker to give speech nominating Mike Pence at RNC

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expected to give a speech formally nominating Vice President Mike Pence at this week’s Republican National Convention.

Local

Even with challenges in place, early drive-thru voting still possible in Wausau

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
City Clerk Leslie Kremer and the city of Wausau’s Safe Elections Task Force haven’t given up on the idea of offering early drive-thru voting for this Fall’s presidential election, but some obstacles still need to be maneuvered.

News

Trump cabinet member rolls out hunting and fishing expansion in Green Bay

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff and Jeff Alexander
The Department of the Interior is responsible for overseeing national parks, wildlife refuges, monuments and public lands.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

State

Wisconsin Democratic leaders stress the state’s importance in the November election

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Before speakers took the virtual stage for the final night of the Democratic National Convention, several key Wisconsin democrats were joined by Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and X Ambassadors singer Sam Harris for a DNC pre-show.

Breaking

Kanye West won’t be on the Wisconsin ballot, elections commission rules

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Elections Commission overwhelmingly voted to rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November.