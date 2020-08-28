Wisconsin applies for weekly $300 lost wages assistance

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development has applied for lost wages assistance from the federal government.

On Thursday, the state submitted a grant application for Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Assistance program. The state is waiting for approval.

If approved, the state will get funds to give an additional $300 per week to eligible unemployment recipients.

That means people on unemployment could get up to $670 per week before taxes.

It’s retroactive to the week ending in Aug. 1.

Those who are eligible for the extra $300 must receive at least $100 in Unemployment Insurance. They also must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wisconsin workers continue to face financial burdens and stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are working hard to ensure folks across the state are able to access the support they need,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “While I am grateful to be able to provide an additional $300 to eligible claimants, Wisconsin needs Congress and the Trump administration to come to an agreement on a continued, robust response to the pandemic. Our unemployed workers deserve certainty regarding the support that will be available to them while our state and nation continue to weather this unprecedented crisis.”

STATE UNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/

