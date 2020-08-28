Advertisement

Wisconsin applies for weekly $300 lost wages assistance

It’s retroactive to the week ending in Aug. 1.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has extended jobless benefits another 20 weeks as the state’s unemployment numbers continue to soar because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has extended jobless benefits another 20 weeks as the state’s unemployment numbers continue to soar because of the coronavirus pandemic.(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development has applied for lost wages assistance from the federal government.

On Thursday, the state submitted a grant application for Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Assistance program. The state is waiting for approval.

If approved, the state will get funds to give an additional $300 per week to eligible unemployment recipients.

That means people on unemployment could get up to $670 per week before taxes.

It’s retroactive to the week ending in Aug. 1.

Those who are eligible for the extra $300 must receive at least $100 in Unemployment Insurance. They also must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wisconsin workers continue to face financial burdens and stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are working hard to ensure folks across the state are able to access the support they need,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “While I am grateful to be able to provide an additional $300 to eligible claimants, Wisconsin needs Congress and the Trump administration to come to an agreement on a continued, robust response to the pandemic. Our unemployed workers deserve certainty regarding the support that will be available to them while our state and nation continue to weather this unprecedented crisis.”

STATE UNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/ui/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mother charged in infant death

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A Wausau woman is facing charges after the death of her 3-month old child.

VOD Recordings

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Marinated Taco Chicken Part 2

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

VOD Recordings

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Marinated Taco Chicken Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

2 additional officers involved in Jacob Blake incident identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified two additional members of law enforcement involved in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake as Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

Latest News

News

State releases names of two more officers in Jacob Blake investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the names of two more officers who were at the scene during the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, August 28, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, August 28, 2020.

News

Stevens Point fall sports suspended

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Keeping kids safe on the bus

Updated: 9 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More risks of storms into Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A risk of strong to severe storms tonight and on Friday.

News

Anti-fogging products available for glasses

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Envision Eye Care Optometrist Dr. Chris Marquardt said there is a solution to that problem, and he says there are products you can use that helps alleviate that issue.