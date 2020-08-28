Stevens Point rallies canceled

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Two events scheduled to be held in Stevens Point on Saturday have now been canceled.

Friday morning, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza issued a statement regarding demonstrations taking place on Saturday. In the statement, the mayor said the city was aware of multiple protests or rallies that were to be held in the city this weekend.

In a conversation with Mayor Wiza Friday afternoon, he told Newschannel 7 the two events, one a Black Lives Matter demonstration and the other organized by a group calling themselves Freedom Fighters, had since been canceled. According to the mayor, the organizers of each event have been in contact with the Stevens Point Police and the City of Stevens Point regarding the cancelation of events.

