Stevens Point, Merrill school districts make accommodations for families

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -For families with multiple school-aged children- coordinating drive times is already difficult. Add on an alternative schedule sorted alphabetically- and it can get complicated.

Stevens Point Area School District and the Merrill School District are trying to make life easier for families.

“The district early on made some really strong commitments to wanting to bring our students back,” Connie Negaard, the director of secondary education at Stevens Point, said.

It’s a commitment that comes with a complicated answer- The blended in-person and virtual model

Negaard describes it as a model that “allows for half of your student body to attend on two days, and then the other half on the other two days.”

This makes things difficult for families with multiple children. That’s why the school district is doing everything it can to make life easier.

“Families who might be a blended family, with one child with the last name A and a last name Z, we made accommodations so that those kids were attending schools on the same days,” Negaard explained.

Having each sibling attend school on the same days is important for several reasons. One crucial one being child care

In some households, older siblings take care of their younger ones. That’s why Wednesdays are an online learning day for all students in the districts.

“Siblings could help their younger children if that could work out,” Negaard said.

Merrill has a similar model as a choice for students- not a requirement. They’ve prioritized keeping siblings together on similar school schedules.

“If we have family members with different last names, we want to keep our siblings together,” Dr. John Sample, the Merrill Superintendent, said.

But one difficulty that comes with that is technology.

“There are some places in our community that don’t have internet access. We were able to take part of our grant dollars and purchase hot spots,” Dr. Sample explained.

Those hot spots are available for check out, and just one can service an entire household for the internet they need.

The hassle of running kids to school may have gotten more complicated, but schools are doing everything in their power to make it easier.

“First and foremost. We want to see our children. We want to see them back in the buildings,” Negaard said.

Steven’s Point will start school on September 8, while Merrill will begin on September 1.

