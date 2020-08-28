State releases names of two more officers in Jacob Blake investigation

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the names of two more officers who were at the scene during the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

DOJ previously identified Officer Rusten Sheskey as the officer who shot Blake seven times in the back. Sheskey also deployed a taser.

On Friday morning, the DOJ said Officer Vincent Arenas deployed a taser on Blake.

Neither taser worked “in stopping Mr. Blake,” reads a statement from DOJ.

Arenas has been with the Kenosha Police Department since February 2019.

The department says Officer Brittany Meronek was also present at the scene. She joined the department in January.

All three officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Department of Criminal Investigation.

“DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation,” reads a statement from DCI.

DCI is expected to turn over their report to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office within 30 days. The prosecutor will then decide if charges will be filed.

Kenosha’s police chief, sheriff and mayor are expected to hold a news conference Friday at 1 p.m.

State investigators say the events unfolded Sunday in the 2800 block of 40th Street. A woman called to report her boyfriend was there, but he was not supposed to be there.

As reported above, Sheskey and Arenas used tasers during the arrest attempt, but Blake was able to get up and walk away to his vehicle. As he reached down, Officer Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back.

“Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras,” reads a statement from DOJ.

DOJ said Blake admitted to having a knife in his possession, however they have not said if he had it on him during the struggle with officers.

“DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons,” reads a statement from DOJ.

Blake was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Blake’s family says the 29-year-old is paralyzed from the waist down.

“My son is fighting for his life. He’s holding on. He’s medicated pretty much all the time,” said Jacob Blake, Sr. on CNN’s New Day.

The elder Blake says his son is shackled to a hospital bed.

“You know, he’s paralyzed from the waist down. Why do they have that cold steel on my son’s ankle? He can’t get up. He couldn’t get up if he wanted to. So what was--that’s a little overkill. To have him shackled to the bed. That makes no sense to me,” the father said.

Online court records show charges of 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property had been filed against Blake in July. It’s unclear if that case is connected to the events on Sunday.

The U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed a Federal Civil Rights Investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“The investigation will be conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and other state authorities, and will be overseen by prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division. The federal investigation will run parallel to, and share information with, state authorities to the extent permissible under law,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The shooting of Blake prompted protests and three nights of violence in Kenosha.

That violence culminated Tuesday night when a 17-year-old Illinois resident opened fire during post-curfew demonstrations. Two people were killed and a third person was hurt. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon (under the age of 18). Rittenhouse is being held in Illinois pending an extradition hearing Friday.

The deceased were identified as Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, and Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was injured.

