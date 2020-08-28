Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 cases in Thorp School District

Start of school delayed two weeks
(WJHG)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Thorp has confirmed staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release on the district’s Facebook page, they are working with the Clark County Health Department to investigate the cases.

“The Clark County Health Department is working with the School District of Thorp leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus, " said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “The School District of Thorp services a couple of counties. We are all working together and taking the necessary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

“The School District of Throp is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all our students and staff. These past two weeks we have been conducting professional development and staff in-service training, and thoroughly preparing for our students to return to school on Tuesday, September 1. However, because of the confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within out staff, and the fact that we have concerns of exposure among our other staff members, we are choosing to delay the start of school by two weeks. We will now start school on Tuesday, September 15. This two week period will give us the time needed to ensure that our schools are safe for our students to return. Close contacts at the School District of Thorp and immediate family members have been notified, " said Paul Blanford, the District Administrator.

Anyone that has had close contact with a confirmed case will be notified by their local health department.

