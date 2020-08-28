Positive COVID-19 case at Hatley Elementary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A staff member at Hatley Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The DC Everest School District is working with the Marathon County Health Department to take the necessary steps for students and staff.

The Building will go through a cleaning and disinfection.

School will still open as scheduled on September 1, after approval from the health department.

The MCHD is working to identity, notify and quarantine anyone who was in close contact with the staff member.

