Advertisement

Packers cancel practice, LaFleur explains decision

Matt LaFleur's third practice 2020
Matt LaFleur's third practice 2020(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers decision to cancel practice was not predetermined before the team came to work on Thursday. But as discussions on race took the place of X’s and O’s in meetings, coach Matt LaFleur took the temperature of the room, felt the raw emotion of his players, and made a choice.

“Not one guy said that they didn’t want to practice today,” LaFleur said. “That never came up. We were having some really long conversations. When you feel that emotion in the room it’s hard to focus on football. It is emotionally draining for everyone in the room. So I made the decision that ‘hey, we’re not going to go today.’ I just didn’t think it was right.”

The Packers players did not meet the media Thursday, but they did take to social media. Safety Adrian Amos said on Twitter:

“That’s real,” LaFleur said. “A lot of our players are feeling like that and I 100 percent support what they are going through. We are all human and people have emotions. I don’t think anybody, myself included, want to be defined by what their job is.”

As for returning to practice, LaFleur says he will make a plan Thursday night, reconvene with the team Friday, and see what the future holds. And when asked if it might work to set up some kind of tailgate tour for his players to go around and talk about race relations, LaFleur said: “I think anytime our players have a chance to tell their stories, that’s when we come together as a people.”

All this, while the Packers have a lot of work to do and not a lot of time to get it done. With cut down day only 9 days away, LaFleur would have loved to maximize every second of Thursday’s practice. But canceling that work was more important to the coach who has always listened to his players. And he thinks the world would be better if we all listened to each other a little more as well.

“What’s so great about our sports and the essence of team is that you have a bunch of people from different backgrounds coming together in pursuit of a common goal,” LaFleur said. “If our society could emulate that or see how we operate as a team the world would be a much better place.”

LaFleur admits there is no road map for what his team does next as they look to effect societal change, but they will be deliberate in their actions.

“A lot of our leaders had a lot of good stuff to say and a lot of ideas,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s no different than how your approach a game. You have to put your plan together before you go play a game. You don’t just go wing it. That’s why I want to be cautious about not divulging too much. We are in the process of putting out plan together and hopefully we can go out and execute that plan and see some significant changes in our society.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

Reds beat Brewers 6-1 as teams resume play following protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener one day after both teams opted not to play to protest racial injustice.

Nba

Report: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

Updated: 11 hours ago
Players met on Thursday to discuss the future of games in the bubble

Sports

Packers cancel Thursday’s practice in solidarity with Kenosha protests

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Several professional teams have boycotted games and called off practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Breaking

Brewers will not play Wednesday’s game against the Reds

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play Wednesday night, according to multiple sources.

Latest News

Nba

Bucks boycott Game 5 vs. Orlando

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The buzzer sounded for the start of Game 5 between the Bucks and Magic, but neither team was on the court.

Mlb

Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NBA announced Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Boys Basketball

Wausau East head boys basketball coach Troy Pieper accepts head coaching job at Merrill

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wausau East announced that Troy Pieper, the Lumberjacks boys basketball coach, has accepted the Merrill boys basketball coaching job.

News

No fans in stadium for Packers-Vikings game

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Minnesota Vikings will play at least their first two home games without fans in attendance

Mlb

Smoak, Brewers snap 4-game skid, beat Bauer, Reds 4-2

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.