Navigating child care constraints as schools reopen

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As plans for the new school year start to take shape across the country, it’s clear there will be no one-size fits all solution. After being stretched thin for months of being the sole source of child care, education and enrichment for their children, parents are facing a back-to-school season like never before.  Between 100% remote, homeschooling and hybrid models, parents have a lot of additional work on their plates. Even families heading back to school in-person have new hurdles to face.

On Friday, Elizabeth Harz, mother of two and CEO at Sittercity joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share insights and resources for parents planning for back-to-school, regardless of their learning situation. Elizabeth discussed how the pandemic has shed a bright light on the child care crisis and provided families actionable ways to prepare for and find the support they need as the school year commences, including:

·        How to find support for schooling during COVID-19 to meet each family’s unique situation

·        The differences in child care options such as nanny, nanny share, homework helper, sitters, and virtual sitters

·        How to screen for the right help including educational qualifications and aptitude, COVID-19 precautions,

·        Guidance on preparing a contract with COVID considerations and interviewing a professional during the COVID pandemic

DID YOU KNOW?

·        There is a huge increase in interest in hiring child care for the fall.

·        References to “pods” in job posts have increased 4x in the last month alone as school plans started to take shape.

·        In order to be able to do their own jobs and keep their children learning, a majority of parents are looking for longer-term nannies and babysitters this year instead of an after-school or date night babysitter

·        Back-to-school guides and resources are available to help families identify their needs and to plan for any situation this school year.

For more information, visit: sittercity.com/backtoschool

