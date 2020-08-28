Advertisement

Mosinee School District supplies WIFI hot spots for rural students

Students will be able to rent out the hot spots like a library book. The school has 100 hot spots to hand out and say priority will go to those virtually learning(WSAW)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Mosinee School District is supplying those without reliable internet personal hot spots for the school year.

Due to the rural area that most students live in, internet coverage doesn’t always cover it when it comes to virtual learning.

In the spring the district has used WIFI buses for kids to come and visit when they needed internet, but found it wasn’t as convenient as it needed to be.

“Really what we’re trying to accomplish with these is a convenience factor for sure for families. You know, especially as we go into a year instead of coming out or to a school year and you’re dealing with things like the weather in Wisconsin and snow and, you know, all of those things factor into it,” Brady Mesenberg the Director of Technology for the district said.

This year students will be able to rent out the hot spots like a library book. The school has 100 hot spots to hand out and say priority will go to those virtually learning. At this time the school has put data restrictions and filters on the hot spots so students use the internet for school and not websites like Netflix.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

