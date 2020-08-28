Advertisement

Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1

Kyle Rittenhouse could face a life sentence if convicted of the most serious charge
Kyle Ritenhouse
Kyle Ritenhouse(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Thursday afternoon.

The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. All those charges are felonies.

He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More risks of storms into Friday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
A risk of strong to severe storms tonight and on Friday.

News

Anti-fogging products available for glasses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Envision Eye Care Optometrist Dr. Chris Marquardt said there is a solution to that problem, and he says there are products you can use that helps alleviate that issue.

Back To School

Eye doctors warn about eye strain with virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
With many students e-learning to start the school year due to COVID-19, there is a concern about kids not taking enough breaks away from their screens.

News

Doctor says limit screen time to prevent eye strain in kids learning virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor offers tips to prevent eye strain in kids learning virtually

News

Stevens Point School District adds bus routes to space out kids to reduce virus spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stevens Point School District adds bus routes to space out kids to reduce virus spread

Latest News

News

Man arrested in Wood Co. cold case murder dating back to 1984

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

County holds bias training presentation for Marathon County, Wausau elected officials

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Marathon County is participating in a joint education session with Wausau elected officials Thursday evening for a two-hour session on implicit and explicit bias.

News

Officials from Wausau, Marathon Co. take part in bias training

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials from Wausau, Marathon Co. take part in bias training

News

New combined Dunkin’ & Baskin Robbins store to open in mid-September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Lokre Companies and Dairyland Operations announced the combination coffee, donuts, and ice cream store on W. Bridge Street in Wausau is expected to open sometime after Labor Day.

News

Stevens Point Schools suspending all athletic, extra-curricular activities indefinitely

Updated: 3 hours ago
Stevens Point Schools suspending all athletic, extra-curricular activities indefinitely