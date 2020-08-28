How IBM is bringing sports to life through new technologies, during the pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We all know the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of daily life, and sports for both fans and players have not been spared. As we adjust to a new reality, some sports are finding ways to slowly return under new rules and circumstances. At the same time, fans are looking for ways to engage with their favorite leagues, tournaments, teams and players. In fact, a recent IBM survey on sports and technology showed that nearly half of sports fans said having an interactive digital experience has become more important to them since the COVID-19 outbreak, highlighting the importance of creating new technology for fans. Technologies including artificial intelligence and cloud computing are enabling fans around the world to have new immersive experiences of their favorite sports and players.

IBM’s sports partnerships are centered around engaging with fans digitally, and utilizing data in new ways, with the same AI, hybrid cloud and security technology leveraged by IBM enterprise clients. At the end of this month, the US Open tennis tournament kick offs, the first-ever tennis Grand Slam that will take place without fans onsite. As a result, IBM has worked tirelessly in partnership with the USTA for the past 12 weeks to bring the tournament to life digitally, and created new technology experiences for fans around the world.

IBM works with a range of sports organizations, events and teams including tennis (US Open and Wimbledon), golf (The Masters), soccer (The Women’s World Cup) and football (via ESPN Fantasy Football). Through these partnerships, IBM reimagines the game for fans, players and coaches alike.

Noah Syken is responsible for leading the Strategy and Partnerships related to IBM’s global sponsorship portfolio and oversees IBM’s work with sports tournaments and organizations. He joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to share more information about the work IBM is doing with sports including how new technologies are impacting the fan experience and examples of IBM’s partnerships with major sporting events.

