Grilling with Sunrise 7: Taco marinated chicken

Every Friday join Sunrise 7 as the team takes you from grocery aisle to dinner table.
Grilling With Sunrise 7
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s Friday which means another segment of Grilling with Sunrise 7!

On Friday, August 28, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create a delicious south of border inspired creation. The recipe featured juicy marinated chicken breasts with a taco flare.

RECIPES

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts (cut in 1/2 width wise for more marinade absorption)

3/4 cup chicken stock

1 packet of your favorite taco seasoning

2 tablespoons olive oil

DIRECTIONS

Mix ingredients together and pour into an airtight bag. Add in chicken breasts and marinate for at least an hour. For best results, marinate at least 6 hours (overnight is fine too). Place chicken breasts on the grill, and cook over a medium to medium low heat until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Serve like you would a taco, with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and taco sauce. To prevent your chicken from sticking, heat your grill and oil your grill grates. You can either do this by dipping paper towel in vegetable oil and spreading on your grill grates, or, my favorite: slice an onion in half, dip in vegetable oil, and spread on the grill grates this way. Then, simply grill your onion so it’s hot when you make your taco chicken!

