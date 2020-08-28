First Alert Weather: Showers and storms today, great weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and storms look to return to the area today. We are expecting showers and storms to enter this morning from the west, and some storms could be on the stronger side of things with gusty winds and large hail possible. There is a slightly higher risk to see stronger storms for some of our southern communities, and that is also where we are looking at seeing more rainfall overall.

Flash Flood watches have been put into place for the southern part of the state, but that also does include Juneau, Adams and Waushara counties. This extends until 7pm tonight, so if you are traveling south today, you can expect more rainfall than northern parts of the state.

The majority of the rainfall looks to come down in the morning hours, by this afternoon we will partially dry things up, but there is still a chance for a few scattered showers or storms by this afternoon. Once this cold front passes through, it will leave us with an excellent Saturday and Sunday. Both days this weekend look to feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures only rising into the low to mid 70s!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.