Family stunned watching a family of deer swim across Eagle River lake

The Janesville family caught it all on camera
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin family was on vacation in Eagle River, Wisconsin last weekend when they came across a curious sight.

“We were boating, and I had actually told my kids ‘hey look ahead -- there’s some ducks!’ and I couldn’t tell what they were exactly,” said Sam Palan. “And when we were approaching them, my father in law Dan was like ’those are deer!”

The Palan family spotted six daring deer swimming across Otter Lake. Sam busted out her cell phone and caught it all camera.

The Palan family of Janesville was on vacation up north and spotted the deer taking a dip
“I was like ‘they are deer? Did I even know that deer could swim?’ I had no clue, I had never seen anything like it,” said Palan.

“My youngest daughter was on my husband’s lap and she honked the horn of the boat. So if you hear that (in the video), we weren’t trying to honk at the deer,” Palan said with a laugh.

The deer were in the middle of the lake and eventually made it to shore safely. As for why they were in the lake in the first place, the Palan family has a theory.

“I have no clue, but in the video my mother-in-law says they were taking a bath, so we will go with that!”

