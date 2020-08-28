Back to school: What college move in looks like with COVID-19

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) -

On Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, students were unloading cars and fill up their dorms during the third day of college move ins.

“It’s been going very well. Students, their guests, parents, and families have all really liked the process that we are doing,” UWSP marketing and event coordinator with residential living Danielle Rosene said.

Students began moving in on campus on Wednesday. UWSP made it their goal to practice social distancing between the families. So instead of the normal two day process for moving students in, the college has given students a two hour time slot over the course of the week.

“They really appreciate all the work that we did and the time we did to really think of all the little details to make sure that everybody was going to be safe and well. Also make it as best of an experience as we can with the pandemic,” Rosene added.

Normally when first-year students arrive on campus, their schedules are filled with activities with the class group to encourage meeting other students.

“So they’re not getting the true first year experience but they’re getting everything available to them especially the programming and the activities in the halls,” Rosene explained.

Most of the activities won’t be in person for the students, but the school is encouraging the students to make friends with one another.

“Majority of our events, programming, and activities are virtual. But we are still going to provide some outside so that we can still get students out and see each other physically but still have them connect and be apart of that community,” Rosene stated.

This school year will be different for the students and the teachers. But both groups are excited to return to campus, especially with how last year ended.

“It was a hard time to see them all go because they were a lot of unknowns but because we’re seeing their faces,, we’re seeing them back here, it’s nice to have campus back again,” Rosene said.

UWSP will continue moving students in until Tuesday September 1. Classes start for students on Wednesday September 2.

