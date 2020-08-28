Advertisement

2 additional officers involved in Jacob Blake incident identified

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified two additional members of law enforcement involved in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake as Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

According to a statement released on Friday, after an initial attempt to arrest Blake, Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a taser. When that failed, Vincent Arenas also used a taser, but that attempt also failed.

Blake then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. Officer Sheskey then fired 7 times into Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon.

Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mother charged in infant death

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A Wausau woman is facing charges after the death of her 3-month old child.

VOD Recordings

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Marinated Taco Chicken Part 2

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

VOD Recordings

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Marinated Taco Chicken Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

Wisconsin applies for weekly $300 lost wages assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Thursday, the state submitted a grant application for Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Assistance program. The state is waiting for approval.

Latest News

News

State releases names of two more officers in Jacob Blake investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the names of two more officers who were at the scene during the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, August 28, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, August 28, 2020.

News

Stevens Point fall sports suspended

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Keeping kids safe on the bus

Updated: 9 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More risks of storms into Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A risk of strong to severe storms tonight and on Friday.

News

Anti-fogging products available for glasses

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Envision Eye Care Optometrist Dr. Chris Marquardt said there is a solution to that problem, and he says there are products you can use that helps alleviate that issue.