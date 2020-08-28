2 additional officers involved in Jacob Blake incident identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified two additional members of law enforcement involved in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake as Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

According to a statement released on Friday, after an initial attempt to arrest Blake, Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a taser. When that failed, Vincent Arenas also used a taser, but that attempt also failed.

Blake then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. Officer Sheskey then fired 7 times into Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon.

Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras, therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

