Advertisement

Young mother set to receive new kidney thanks to paired donor exchange program

Ashley Turner will donate a kidney to a stranger so that her sister can receive a compatible kidney as a part of the Mayo Clinic's paired exchange program.
Ashley Turner will donate a kidney to a stranger so that her sister can receive a compatible kidney as a part of the Mayo Clinic's paired exchange program.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a call Ashley Turner couldn’t believe. A call that meant more to her and her family that can be put into words.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota calling to inform her that her and her younger sister, Alison Snortheim, had been paired with a match in the clinic’s paired exchange program.

If Ashley was willing to donate her kidney to a complete stranger, that recipient’s incompatible donor would donate their kidney to Ali.

The answer was easy for Ashley, who has watched her sister fight for her life over the past year and a half.

We first introduced to Ali back in July, the 24-year-old mother of two diagnosed with Anti-glomerular basement membrane (anti-GBM) antibody disease, with toxins in her body making it difficult to find a compatible donor.

Monday’s call, that Ali would receive her new kidney on September 17 thanks to the swap made possible by her sister, was a call the family never thought would come.

“We didn’t expect it ever to happen,” said Wendy Bendickson, Ali and Ashley’s mother. “It’s a miracle.”

A miracle that her daughters weren’t prepared for. After joining the Paired Exchange Program two weeks ago, Ali and Ashley were told it would be at least six months.

“I did not expect the phone call,” Ashley said. “I received the call first from Mayo because I had to say ‘Yes, I accept to be in the paired donor’ for her to get her kidney.”

Ashley of course said yes, and asked if she could be the one to tell her younger sister that the kidney she had needed for over a year was just a few weeks away. She did so in a Facebook phone message, with most of the family on the call.

“I think it took me a couple of minutes to even realize what Ashley was saying,” Ali said, with a smile. “Then I cried.”

Tears of joy and relief for the young mother who didn’t know how much longer her rare disease would allow for her to be there for her two-year-old Eleanor, 1-year-old Owen and husband Jared.

Still, with that joy comes the fear of failure.

“I’m still terrified for it,” Ali explained. “There’s still a lot to do before that day. They still have to test blood and stuff again, so I guess I’m afraid that someone’s not going to be able to donate or receive.”

Ali’s mother shares that sense of fear as she prepares to wait patiently as two daughters undergo an operation within hours of one another.

“It’s two daughters with potential dangers for both of them,” Bendickson said. “That’s 5 kids that could be effected by that.”

Aware of the risks, Ashley says it’s worth it to help save to lives, one being her sister’s.

“When I was in Mayo for my testing, I immediately signed the paired donor contract,” said Ashley, who is encouraging others to sign up to be a living donor. “It’s humanity. Everybody should help everybody.”

While the family hopes their story will encourage others to sign up to be an organ donor, they also hope lawmakers will take notice and introduce legislation that will provide more funding for those who are in need of a donation as well as those who decide to donate.

“I would like to say that I could do the same as what Ashley is but now when I see all the cost involved that she has to foot, I think that’s why we don’t see as much donation,” added Bendickson. “There should be more funding out there for people that are willing to give up a kidney, or any organ. That makes me especially proud of her because of that financial burden on her that she is willing to accept.”

Those interested in helping with Ali and Ashley’s medical expenses are encouraged to donate to this GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Caring for parents’ mental health

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dale Ryman
It's important for parents to take care of their own mental well-being while trying to navigate their family's return to school.

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

Local

Jury trials not expected to begin again for months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Jury trials have been put on hold for the last five months for most counties in Wisconsin, including Marathon County and the proceedings are not expected to return for months.

News

Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes to open restaurant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
After over 50 years of bowling business, Les and Jim’s Lincoln Lanes is starting to change up their business model by adding a restaurant to help bring in more revenue.

Latest News

News

Dozens of central Wisconsin law enforcement officers assist in Kenosha, Madison protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles and Associated Press
More than two dozen law enforcement officials in northern and central Wisconsin have been sent to Kenosha to assist law enforcement

News

COVID-19 impacting jury trials in Marathon Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 impacting how jury trials are performed in Marathon Co.

News

What's happened during Rep. Tom Tiffany's first 100 days in office

Updated: 3 hours ago
What's happened during Rep. Tom Tiffany's first 100 days in office

Back To School

Dietitian offers tips for successful school lunch at home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Some parents are playing the role of lunch lady for their kids this fall.

News

Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Merrill bowling alley adding restaurant to help with lost revenue during pandemic

News

Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dozens of area law enforcement personnel helping during unrest in Kenosha